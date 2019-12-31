White Settlement church plans to hold Sunday service a week after deadly shooting

article

Repair and cleanup crews began working Tuesday at the West Freeway Church of Christ – the site of Sunday’s deadly shooting in White Settlement.

The church announced services will be held on the campus Sunday but not in the sanctuary. Instead, they will be in the church’s fellowship hall.

Also, each year the church has a New Year’s Day service. That has been canceled.

On Monday night, church members met privately while people from other churches in the community held a vigil outside.

A minister from a church in Franklin, Texas led the event. Fort Worth City Council members and other leaders were there as well to pray for the families of the victims.

Deacon Tony Wallace and security team member Richard White were shot and killed by 43-year-old Keith Kinnunen, who FBI officials described as a transient.

West Freeway Church of Christ had reportedly given Kinnunen food several times but he became angry when they wouldn’t give him money. Witnesses said he was wearing a disguise when he opened fire in the sanctuary.

While the church is hurting, leaders said the tragedy will not stop their mission to help anyone they can.