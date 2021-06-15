Who wants to be a millionaire? 10 vaccinated Californians have a chance to win $1.5M

To mark California's grand reopening from the pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom will make 10 lucky residents millionaires.

In a made-for-TV main event, the governor on Tuesday will draw 10 names of residents who have received at least one vaccine dose and award each one $1.5 million. The lottery will be streamed here at 10:30 a.m. PST.

They will not be identified unless they choose to; only the county they live in will be made public.

California now has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country, below 1%.

There are still regions in the state that are under-vaccinated. For example, residents in Lassen County are only 26% vaccinated, while the vaccination rate in San Francisco and San Diego are well over 80%.

Like other states around the country offering vaccine incentives, California is also banking on the hope that cash might get more shots in the arm.

Newsom's office said since the lottery began, about 2 million vaccine doses have been reported, including over 838,000 Californians newly starting their vaccination process. It's not clear what those numbers might have been without the incentives.

To date, California has administered nearly 40 million vaccine doses and more than 70% of the adult population has received at least one dose.

The drawing is the grand finale to the nation’s largest vaccine incentive, called "Vax for the Win" out of a pot of $116 million.

Others have won prizes of $50,000, $50 gift cards and dream vacations.

Winners can collect the money once they’re fully vaccinated.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.