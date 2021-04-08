Wildfire burning in Dudleyville prompts evacuations

article

Evacuations have been ordered in Dudleyville due to a wildfire that is threatening multiple structures.

Arizona Forestry officials say ground and air resources are responding to the Margo Fire, which is burning in a river bottom.

All residents are now in "GO!" status and should evacuate immediately. Ray High School located at 701 N. Highway 177

in Kearny is the emergency shelter location.

Northbound State Route 77 is closed at milepost 128 due to the fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

