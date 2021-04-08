Small Arizona mining town of Dudleyville evacuated after wildfire burns structures

All homes in the small Pinal County town of Dudleyville were evacuated after a wildfire broke out and burned at least two structures.

Authorities said it was unclear how the fire started on April 8, but it quickly grew to about 150 acres and forced the evacuations.

County sheriff’s officials said 74 structures were within the evacuation zone with 243 residents living in that area.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries and an emergency shelter was set up at Ray High School located at 701 N. Highway 177 in Kearny.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials said the wildfire was burning thick tamarisk in the river bottom.

Advertisement

About 75 firefighters were battling the flames from the ground while air tankers were dropping gallons of water and fire retardant.

Northbound State Route 77 is closed at milepost 128 due to the fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Dudleyville is a census-designated place with a population of about 1,000 located off Highway 77 about 60 miles north of Tucson.

The mining town was the site of a July 2017 wildfire that charred almost 1,200 acres and destroyed several structures, including homes.

Margo Fire burning in Dudleyville in Pinal County (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)





Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.