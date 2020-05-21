Wildfire in Yavapai County prompts evacuation in Bagdad

article

A number of residents in a Yavapai County town are being asked to leave their homes, as firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire Thursday afternoon.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Park Fire started off a road in the town of Bagdad, and the case of the fire is unknown. As of 5:00 p.m., the fire has burned 20 to 40 acres of land.

At around 3:52 p.m., fire officials say the wildfire charred about two to three acres of land.

According to fire officials, heavy aircraft has been launched to assist crews on the ground. Meanwhile residents in a number of streets in Bagdad are being asked to evacuate, including Hopi Drive, Maricopa Drive, Mohave Drive, Navajo Drive, Papago Drive, Pima Drive, and portions of Park Drive.

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say a shelter has been set up at Bagdad High School for those in need.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.