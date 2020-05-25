Wildfire near Wickenburg grows to over 1,700 acres

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management say fire crews are battling a fast-growing wildfire southwest of Wickenburg.

According to tweets issued by fire officials, the Jackrabbit Fire has burned an estimated 1,744 acres of land, as of around 9:00 p.m. Monday. Many of the acreage were from firefighters conducting burnouts to slow the fire.

Officials say the fire is actively burning to the east, and air attack resources, as well as single-engine air tankers, are on scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates