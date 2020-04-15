Win a chance to have sideline experience at UT Austin with Matthew McConaughey

article

Matthew McConaughey is all in, all in, all in.

The American actor and producer is taking part in the 'All In Challenge,' he is just one of many celebrities who are offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences fans can win by simply donating as little as $10 to COVID-19 relief.

100% of proceeds will go to America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, along with No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

McConaughey was challenged by Leonardo DiCaprio, and challenged both Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience that Matthew McConaughey is offering is a sideline experience at a Texas Longhorns football game with McConaughey and his family. The winner and one guest will come to Austin, Texas to join Matthew McConaughey and his family and friends at the football game.

"The part-time UT professor will take time away from grading papers to take you through the best and baddest adventures out there in the world of tailgating before taking advantage of his full VIP status on the field, in the locker room and everywhere you go," according to the website. "You might start off a bit Dazed and Confused when you first get star-struck by the coolest cucumber in Hollywood, but it won't take long for this Longhorn experience to have you feeling alright, alright, alriiiiight."

To enter the contest to with a chance to attend a UT Austin football game with Matthew McConaughey and his friend and family, click here.

