Wisconsin confirms 2nd coronavirus case

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state's second confirmed coronavirus case Monday. The person lives in Pierce County and was exposed while recently traveling within the U.S.

According to a release, the person is currently isolated at home, and county officials are working to determine who may have been in contact with the patient and whether to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

SCHOOLS CLOSED: Osceola, Wisconsin Schools to close Tuesday after coronavirus patient visited the school for weekend event

“With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19.”

Wisconsin's first confirmed case of coronavirus was back in February in Madison.

People who have traveled to places with active COVID-19 in the past 14 days are asked to self-monitor and self-quarantine themselves. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or breathing problems occur, they are asked to contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing.

Officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday to answer further questions.

Minnesota confirmed its second case of presumed coronavirus Sunday, with one person in Ramsey County and another in Carver County. Both are at home, and officials are checking on them daily.