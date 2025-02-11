Expand / Collapse search

WM Phoenix Open attendee arrested after jumping into canal: police

Updated  February 11, 2025 10:25am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Man accused of trespassing near TPC Scottsdale

A man who attended the WM Open in Scottsdale had to be rescued after jumping into a canal near the TPC Scottsdale, police said.

    • A man was arrested after jumping into a canal near the TPC Scottsdale, police said.
    • Christian Maese, 27, attended the WM Phoenix Open and was arrested on Feb. 4.
    • Two officers were hurt while trying to rescue Maese from the canal near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway Hayden Loop.

What they're saying:

Christian Maese, 27, got stuck in a canal on Feb. 4 after jumping into the water near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway Hayden Loop, police said.

"It should be noted that the canal is closed off with tall fence, equipped with barbed wire, approximately 7 feet tall," court documents read.

Five officers had to go into the water to rescue Maese, and during the incident, two of the officers were hurt.

Christian Maese

"It should be noted that as he was being lifted out, numerous commands were given for the defendant to reach out and grab an officers arm which he refused to do," court documents read. "As his body was brought closer, he pulled away and made it more difficult to get hands on him."

Maese was taken to a hospital after being pulled from the canal.

After being released from the hospital, Maese was booked into jail and is accused of several charges, including criminal trespass, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Map of where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court.

