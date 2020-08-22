Woman, 56, with Alzheimer's missing out of Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Alice Fults, 56, is missing out of Chandler, according to the police department, and was last seen Friday, Aug. 21.
She went missing on foot around 4 a.m. near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.
Fults was wearing dark-colored pants and a T-shirt with an elephant on it.
Police say she has Alzheimer's and needs medication.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or your local police.
