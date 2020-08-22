Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Gila County, Graham County, Maricopa County
10
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 8:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:01 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:57 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:26 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:14 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman, 56, with Alzheimer's missing out of Chandler

Updated 58 mins ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Alice Fults, 56, is missing out of Chandler, according to the police department, and was last seen Friday, Aug. 21.

She went missing on foot around 4 a.m. near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Fults was wearing dark-colored pants and a T-shirt with an elephant on it.

Police say she has Alzheimer's and needs medication.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 or your local police.