article

A 65-year-old woman with autism is missing out of Chandler, says the police department on Tuesday night.

Esther M. Rodriguez was last seen walking on March 2 near Evergreen Street and Warner Road. She was wearing a pink sweater, black pants and pink glasses.

She has her Chihuahua named "Honey" with her, police say.

If you see her, call Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.