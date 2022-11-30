Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment

A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29.

The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found wounded inside the apartment and eventually died from his injuries.

Hudson allegedly confessed to police that she had stabbed Little during a fight, and she was booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

