Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.
Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29.
The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found wounded inside the apartment and eventually died from his injuries.
Hudson allegedly confessed to police that she had stabbed Little during a fight, and she was booked into jail.
The investigation is ongoing.