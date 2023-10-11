Woman at center of Chandler animal abuse case in court, wants 13 dogs back

A court hearing is underway Wednesday for a Chandler woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse.

April McLaughlin initially requested 47 dogs back into her custody, however, she changed her request in court on Wednesday and asked to have 13 dogs returned to her. Nearly three weeks ago, authorities seized 55 dogs from her home and found five dogs dead.

There are no pending charges against McLaughlin right now as the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to Chandler Police for further investigation.

McLaughlin requested the hearing last week, as it is within her rights to try and get the dogs back.

The 48-year-old has been out of jail for several weeks, but there has been clear outrage among animal advocates who will be here for the civil hearing.

McLaughlin has not spoken publicly about this case, and the hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. The Arizona Humane Society will have veterinarians and investigators from the Animal Cruelty Unit testifying against the 48-year-old.

The animals found at her home near Cooper and Pecos roads were trapped in kennels or loose in filthy rooms, living in their own waste.

A report submitted to the city a day after the animal seizures described the home as a "biohazard." According to the document, windows were closed, and mobility, along with visibility, was impeded by excessive clutter, wet and dry feces, urine, and dog food everywhere.

At one point, the Arizona Humane Society says that McLaughlin had up to 63 dogs in her home.

Officials found five dead dogs in a freezer, and five more had to be humanely euthanized.

Rebecca Arizmendi, a Texas animal rescuer who gave two dogs to the Chandler woman's rescue, says she wants the judge to rule against McLaughlin. She wants those dogs back in her care.

"I don’t know what she could possibly say to argue the evidence that has been found," Arizmendi said. "The only thing that I could imagine that she could say is that perhaps she feels or believes that she somehow was providing the care that these dogs needed, but I think it’s pretty evident that based on the environmental report and what president CEO Steven Hansen said from the Arizona Humane Society that that was not the case."

The last time Kathleen McLaughlin spoke with her daughter April was on the morning of Sept. 22, hours prior to her arrest.

Kathleen, 79, moved to Arizona from Texas after her husband's passing and trusted April to care for her. She said she was relieved to be out of the home.

Kathleen reportedly lived at the home for three years, seemingly hidden. According to her, April couldn’t stop bringing in dogs.

"Well apparently, she began to get an awful lot of more dogs," Kathleen said. "The two bedrooms were full of dogs, so we weren’t able to sleep there. She had some in the backyard, and she bought tents for shade, and it became obvious that the terrific heat wave wasn’t conducive to their comfort, so she’d have to bring them into the garage."









