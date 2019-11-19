Woman dead, pregnant woman injured in 2-car crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a woman is dead and a pregnant woman has been hospitalized following a two-car crash in Glendale.
According to the Glendale Police Department, the crash happened Tuesday morning near Missouri and Grand Avenues.
Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a pregnant woman has been hospitalized with unknown injuries.
As a result of the crash, westbound Grand Avenue is closed at 51st Avenue and eastbound Grand Avenue is closed at 43rd Avenue.
Please avoid the area.
