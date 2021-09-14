BART train drags woman to death as she's tethered to dog

A BART passenger was dragged and killed by a train departing the Powell Street station as she was on the platform but her leashed dog remained inside the car, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman, who had a dog attached to her waist, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train Monday afternoon in San Francisco, but "at the very last second, right as the doors were closing," she disembarked, leaving the dog inside the train, BART said.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified her as Amy Adams, 41, of San Francisco.

Adams also appeared to be waving at someone, BART said.

BART officials said the train left with the dog inside and the woman was dragged and pulled onto the track.

"This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols," said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.

The dog was not injured.

National transportation officials and BART authorities are investigating how that happened about 3:15 p.m.

BART said there was was no visual indication the dog was a service animal, but it is under investigation.

The Powell Street station was closed for about two hours.

BART’s chief safety officer is working with National Transportation Safety Board investigators and BART Police and the investigation is on-going.