Woman in custody following police shooting and standoff, Phoenix Police officials say

article

Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been arrested after a police shooting and standoff that lasted several hours.

According to a post made by Phoenix Police on its verified Facebook page, the incident happened in a Northwest Phoenix neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Greenway.

Police oficials say their Community Action Officers were at a home in the area with the Neighborhood Services Department and volunteers to help clean up the yard when a woman got out of the home, fired a gun at officers, went back inside, and then came out a second time and pointed the gun at officers. An officer then fired at the woman.

The woman, according to investigators, went back inside the home, and refused to leave for several hours. She was eventually arrested.

No officers or other community members were injured, according to police. Police did not say if the suspect was injured.

Advertisement

(Click here for the interactive map)