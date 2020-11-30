Woman scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to purchase a dog online

A family in the West Valley was scammed while looking for a furry family member online.

Chelsea Myer from Surprise said she found an ad for a puppy on Facebook and after days of back and forth conversation, the seller behind the screen seemed legit. But, when it was time to bring the puppy to meet her new family, the man was a no show.

"I was on Facebook and I saw this cavapoo picture and he had a whole bunch of them up there," she said, adding, "I clicked on it and I guess it was clickbait and I sent him a message and I asked him if he had any puppies available."

The puppy was being sold for $600 and the deposit was $200. This was a good deal considering that this kind of breed usually runs between $2,000-$3,000 per dog.

"I feel like if you're going to get scammed it will be more than that, so I paid him $200. He said it was for transfer fees to put the puppy in our name. That's pretty much what it was and he agreed to come out," Myer said.

When it was time to meet the puppy and introduce her to the other dog of the house, the seller was a no show.

Advertisement

After constant communication, even speaking to one another over the phone, the seller began ignoring her. He blocked her phone number and got away with $200.

"It's not just the money. I had to let all of my kids know. It's like they were expecting a puppy yesterday and there's no puppy," Myer said.

The Better Business Bureau says if you're looking to purchase a dog online to visit the pet in person, avoid payment methods that can not trace the seller, research breed prices and reach out to local animal shelters.

Myer filed a report with the Surprise Police Department and says while she knows she can't get her money back she just hopes it doesn't happen to anyone else.