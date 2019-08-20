Woman searches for people who found her abandoned in a dumpster as a baby

article

Decades after she was found abandoned in a dumpster, a woman is trying to track down the people who saved her.

In 1983, a baby was found wrapped in a blanket in a dumpster near a mall in Atlanta, Ga. Now, 36 years later, she wants to reconnect with her saviors.

Amanda Jones posted her plea on Facebook, hoping that someone would recognize her story so she can finally show her appreciation.

Along with the Facebook post, Jones shared a photo of herself holding up a sign reading, “Hi! My name is Amanda Jones, I am trying to find the person/people who potentially saved my life. I was abandoned as an infant at the Prado Business Mall at 56000 Roswell Road in January of 1983.”

After she was discovered, Jones was placed into foster care and eventually was adopted, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. Getting records from the time of her birth has reportedly been difficult, and Jones only knows bits and pieces of her own story.

Previously, she reportedly reached out to a DNA testing service to identify several of her biological family members, including her birth parents.

Jones told Yahoo Lifestyle, “I still forgive them and hope someday that they reach out to me and heal from all the secrets and pain. I cannot imagine how carrying a 36-year-old big secret affects someone mentally and physically.”

Her main goal, however, seems to be finding the people who discovered her and brought her to the proper authorities.

“I want to thank whoever found me because they changed so many lives by being in the right place at the right time,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

