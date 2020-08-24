Woman struck and killed by a driver while checking the mail, deputies say

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday, Aug. 24.

Deputies responded to the area of Narramore and Rainbow Valley roads around 7:30 p.m. for a crash involving a driver and a woman in her 50s.

The victim was reportedly checking the mail in a neighborhood when she was hit by a driver. She was pronounced dead shortly after and hasn't been identified.

The driver was evaluated for impairment and it's not known if it was a factor. Speed is also being investigated.

No further details are available.