Woman struck and killed on I-10 by 2 cars near Chandler, traffic being diverted

Updated 27 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
A woman was struck twice by 2 cars on I-10 near Chandler Tuesday night and died, the Department of Public Safety said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A woman was struck twice by 2 cars on I-10 near Chandler Tuesday night and died, the Department of Public Safety said.

At around 7:48 p.m., a woman was hit twice crossing westbound I-10 at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard on foot.

Traffic in the area is closed due to the investigation and cars are being diverted off the freeway as of 8:40 p.m.

There is not an ETA of when traffic will be allowed through again.

We will update this story when more information is available.