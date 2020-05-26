Woman struck and killed on I-10 by 2 cars near Chandler, traffic being diverted
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A woman was struck twice by 2 cars on I-10 near Chandler Tuesday night and died, the Department of Public Safety said.
At around 7:48 p.m., a woman was hit twice crossing westbound I-10 at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard on foot.
Traffic in the area is closed due to the investigation and cars are being diverted off the freeway as of 8:40 p.m.
There is not an ETA of when traffic will be allowed through again.
