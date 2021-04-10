Woman who was shot several times and a man crash into a Phoenix home

A man and woman crashed into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, April 10 and the fire department says the woman was also suffering from being shot several times.

The crash into the home happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue.

When police entered the crash site, they found the 25-year-old woman who had been shot several times and was injured from the crash. She's in extremely critical condition.

The driver was a man in his 30s who was also injured in the crash. He's stable at the hospital.