Workers at Valley upholstery making masks to meet demand during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, employees at American Upholstery are extremely busy sewing, cutting, and ironing.

Usually, workers are making luxury chairs, but they are now answering the call for the need for masks.

"A lot of us are here 12, 14 hours a day to try to keep the quota up," said Manager Steven Groat.

American Upholstery's owner bought fabric of non-woven polypropylene, and told employees if they can design and make masks out of them, they can keep the proceeds for their family during this tough time.

"It is a great feeling. He actually cares about us. He worries about us and our families/ I have never worked for someone like that ever in my life," said ___/

This gesture is motivating the employees to work harder for him and those in the community who need Personal Protective Equipment, and there is a need.

People have been lining up around the block. hoping to get their hands on their designs.

Advertisement

"Seeing the need people have, the fear and it is a real fear knowing we can help them out is great," said American Upholstery Lead Designer Michael Reimanis.

American Upholstery has rolls and rolls of fabric, and workers say they are going to continue making masks, until there is no longer a need.

The store is located on Camelback and 7th Avenue, and they are open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Yuma County COVID-19 Information

https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district/divisions/emergency-preparedness-program/coronavirus-2019-covid-19-yuma-county-updates-3651

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Different pandemic models paint different pictures for Arizona’s COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine