Wrong-way driver kills woman, unborn child in 'catastrophic' Minneapolis crash

A car driven by someone believed to be under the influence of narcotics crashed into five cars in Minneapolis Thursday night, killing a woman and her unborn child in what police are describing as a "catastrophic" crash.

Minneapolis police said they received multiple calls around 10:50 p.m. of a car crash on the 1300 block of Newton Avenue North in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.

When officers responded, they found several cars had crashed into each other and one minivan that had rolled over. Bystanders were providing comfort to two people trapped inside the minivan.

The initial investigation indicates an SUV was driving the wrong way on Newton Avenue, a one-way street. The SUV first hit a parked car on the 1400 block of Newton before continuing on.

The SUV then drove onto the 1300 block of Newton where it hit the minivan and several other vehicles.

A pregnant woman in her 30s and another individual were in the minivan when it was struck.

Emergency responders worked for nearly an hour to try and free the woman from the minivan, but she died before responders could save her.

The driver of the minivan and the two occupants of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the narcotics played a role in the crash.

The driver of the SUV and the passenger are both in police custody.

“Words like senseless and tragic are really key words that defined this incident," Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said. "You have a woman who is dead in her thirties, eight months pregnant, and there’s an unborn child that’s passed as well. Because somebody was operating a vehicle in such a reckless manner possibly under the influence of narcotics. All of that is preventable."

The identities of the victims and suspects have not yet been released.