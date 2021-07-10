Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM MST, Central Phoenix
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Wyoming rancher pinned under ATV for 2 days survived on beer and water

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX News
5384c914-Wyoming Scenics article

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY - SEPTEMBER 24, 2014: A bison grazes on grasses in the Hayden Valley section of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

A Wyoming rancher was pinned under an ATV for two days after a rollover crash — and survived the ordeal by drinking bottled water and beer.

Frank Reynolds, 53, was rounding up livestock on a neighbor’s pasture when his vehicle tipped over on top of him Sunday, dislocating his shoulder and breaking his ribs, according to the Gillette News Record.

"It was scary as hell, is what it was," Reynolds told the newspaper from his hospital bed Wednesday.

Reynolds said he honked the ATV’s horn until the battery died, but no one was in earshot in the remote area outside Gillette.

The badly bruised rancher was able to access water and Keystone Light from his cooler, until concerned friends and family organized a search for him Monday, and found him a day later, the report said.

Neighbor Don Hamm reportedly discovered Reynolds Tuesday morning while combing the area on horseback.

By the time help arrived, Reynolds was "pretty much out of it," he told the paper.

"Everything on the left side pretty much hurt, from the top of my head to my toes."

Reynolds is expected to stay in the hospital a few more days and eventually recover, the article said.