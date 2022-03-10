Expand / Collapse search
Video: Stolen yacht suspect crashes into boats in Newport Beach, leads police on chase

By Joe Calabrese
Published 
Updated 2:35PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Suspect in custody after stolen yacht crashes into boats, Newport Harbor

Video shows a yacht crashing into several other yachts at Newport Harbor. One person is in custody.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - One person is in custody Thursday after leading Newport Beach Police on a boat chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a marina.

Authorities say they were originally called to the 1200 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway for a vandalism call around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrive they say the suspect stole a boat, leading them on a chase before the suspect crashed into multiple boats nearby. 

Alleged stolen boat driver crashes into parked boats

One person is in custody Thursday after Newport Beach Police said they stole a boat, then crashed it into a marina soon after.

SUGGESTED:

Video obtained by FOX 11 shows the stolen boat crashing into and over one parked boat, before colliding with a parked sailboat, completely destroying its mast. According to Newport Beach Police, nobody was injured.

No information has been released about who the alleged boat thief is, or what his plan was in taking the yacht.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.