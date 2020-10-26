YCSO deputies responding to downed aircraft near Cordes Lakes

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say their deputies are en route to the scene of a downed aircraft.

According to a statement released by officials, the aircraft, spotted by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter unit, is located about 5.5 miles east southeast of Cordes Lakes.

An investigation into the crash, according to YCSO officials, will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board. Officials have released few other information on what happened.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.