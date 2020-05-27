YCSO: 'Get Ready' message sent to residents as fire crews battle wildfire near Congress

article

Officials in Yavapai County say residents near a burning wildfire should get ready to evacuate.

According to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the wildfire has burned an estimated 100 acres of land, and is burning north of Congress. State Forestry officials are calling the fire Ranch Fire.

Officials with YCSO say State Fire crews, along with fire crews with Wickenburg, Congress, and Yarnell Fire are battling the flames. Meanwhile, a Code Red "Get Ready" message has been sent to residents in the area, and deputies are making personal contact when possible to alert ranchers in the area.

According to information released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, two structures at the point of origin were destroyed, and five other structures were threatened. Meanwhile, eight homes have already been evacuated.

State Forestry officials say the fire is human-caused, and the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.