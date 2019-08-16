YCSO: Man wanted for attempted murder of mother

article

Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for the attempted murder of his mother in Northern Arizona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for 47-year-old Charles Gregory Jones for the attempted murder of his 69-year-old mother at her home in Ashfork.

The sheriff's office says Jones was at on his mother's property Thursday night, which is a violation of a court order. Jones left the area in his mother's car before deputies arrived and once on the scene, deputies found the woman inside her house suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center and although her injuries are extensive, they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Jones is six-feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. His mother's vehicle is a 2005 silver Honda four-door CRV, with the license plate ABN 7839.

Jones is likely armed with a handgun and knife and is considered armed and dangerous.

A $500,000 warrant has been issued for Jones.

If you have any information, please call 911 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

