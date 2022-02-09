YCSO officer taken to hospital following shooting in Camp Verde, officials say

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say an officer was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the night of Feb. 9.

In a statement, officials with YCSO say the incident happened along Cherry Creek Road in Camp Verde. The shooting happened after the officer got into an altercation with a suspect.

"YCSO dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 p.m. by officers in the Verde area asking for YCSO assistance with the incident, however it is not yet known what time the shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say it is unknown at this time as to what caused the altercation. The officer was taken to a hospital for emergency medical attention, but the officer's condition is currently unknown.

Officials with YCSO say the suspect fled on foot, and a search is underway to locate the suspect.

"The public is asked to stay out of the area while officers and deputies are conducting the search," read a portion of the statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

