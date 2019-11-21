YCSO: Parts of Village of Oak Creek evacuated after man claims to have a bomb inside his van

article

A DPS bomb squad is on its way to the Sedona area, after a man who caused a disturbance at a bank claims to have a bomb inside his van.

According to officials with YCSO, employees at a Chase Bank near Highway 170 and Verde Valley School Road in the Village of Oak Creek called at around 12:20 p.m. to report a man who was causing a disturbance inside. The man claimed he had a bomb in his van, which was parked just outside.

Employees and customers, according to officials, were able to evacuate. The man, meanwhile, broke out a window and exhibited strange behavior. He was later subdued and taken into custody inside the bank.

The man's van, according to officials with YCSO, remains parked outside, and the area surrounding the bank has been evacuated.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.