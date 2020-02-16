YCSO responds to reports of loud, explosion-like sound

article

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports from residents about hearing a loud, explosion-like sound across Northern Arizona on Sunday morning.

YCSO says dispatchers received several calls from all over the county around 7:20 a.m. Sunday regarding a loud explosion.

After looking into the reports, officials say they believe there was "some type of meteor event, as witnessed by numerous residents in the area."

YCSO says they have not received any further official explanations, but are continuing to investigate.