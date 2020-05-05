Zac Brown Band to perform in livestreamed concert to support small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Zac Brown Band will be the latest musical ensemble to perform in Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live entertainment series on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Donations made during the concert will benefit the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. “As people support their favorite small businesses with #PayItForwardLIVE, Verizon will commit an additional $10 per use of the hashtag, up to $2.5 million, for a total of up to $5 million in support,” according to LISC’s website.
Here’s how you can watch:
-Some Fox TV Stations’ websites
-FOX's CoronavirusNOW, both coronavirusnow.com and the CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus (1006)
-FOX NOW
-AXS TV
-Fios Channel 501 and 604
-Twitch
-Verizon’s Facebook and YouTube pages
-On Verizon’s Twitter page
-Yahoo
-The concert can also be listened to on iHeart and SiriusXM
The band tweeted ahead of their performance on Thursday.
Known for their fast-paced country rock stylings, the Atlanta-based band has left an indelible mark on the music industry, garnering critical acclaim and an international fan community. The Verizon performance will give viewers an up-close look at Zac and his raucous musical raconteurs.
Other artists who have performed in the Pay It Forward series include Janelle Monáe, and Billie Eilish and Finneas.
