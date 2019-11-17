Expand / Collapse search

49ers rally back for 36-26 win over Cardinals

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press
article

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. of the San Francisco 49ers carries the football past safety Jalen Thompson of the Arizona Cardinals. ( Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images )

SAN FRANCISCO - Jimmy Garoppolo hit Jeff Wilson for a go-ahead 25-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining, and Damontre Moore forced a fumble to secure the San Francisco 49ers a 36-26 victory.

The teams traded leads five times in the second half. Moore forced a fumble by KeeSean Johnson on the first snap from scrimmage following Wilson’s touchdown.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 6 seconds remaining, and the game ended safety D.J. Reed returning a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown on the final play.

San Francisco overcame a 16-0- first-half deficit and improved to 9-1 and bounced back after a 27-24 overtime loss to Seattle.

Garoppolo finished 34 of 45 for 424 yards passing, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.