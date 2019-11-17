49ers rally back for 36-26 win over Cardinals

article

Jimmy Garoppolo hit Jeff Wilson for a go-ahead 25-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining, and Damontre Moore forced a fumble to secure the San Francisco 49ers a 36-26 victory.

The teams traded leads five times in the second half. Moore forced a fumble by KeeSean Johnson on the first snap from scrimmage following Wilson’s touchdown.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 6 seconds remaining, and the game ended safety D.J. Reed returning a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown on the final play.

San Francisco overcame a 16-0- first-half deficit and improved to 9-1 and bounced back after a 27-24 overtime loss to Seattle.

Garoppolo finished 34 of 45 for 424 yards passing, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.