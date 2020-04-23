Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

article

Officials with the Arizona Cardinals announce they have selected Isaiah Simmons as its 1st round draft pick in this year's NFL Draft.

According to the NFL website, Simmons, a native of Kansas, played with Clemson, and was all-state on offense and defense as a senior at his high school in Olathe.

According to his profile on Clemson's website, Simmons, 21, graduated in December 2019 with a degree in sports communication.

The Arizona Cardinals had the 8th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020, right behind the Carolina Panthers.