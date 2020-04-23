Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

Isaiah Simmons, during his time as a player with Clemson

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Cardinals announce they have selected Isaiah Simmons as its 1st round draft pick in this year's NFL Draft.

According to the NFL website, Simmons, a native of Kansas, played with Clemson, and was all-state on offense and defense as a senior at his high school in Olathe.

According to his profile on Clemson's website, Simmons, 21, graduated in December 2019 with a degree in sports communication.

The Arizona Cardinals had the 8th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020, right behind the Carolina Panthers.