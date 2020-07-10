AZ Cardinals: Michael Bidwill released from hospital after testing positive for COIVD-19

article

The owner of the Arizona Cardinals football team has been released from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On July 10, the team announced that Bidwill had tested positive after developing symptoms, and his doctor recommended he admit himself to the hospital.

Bidwill had been traveling on the east coast for several weeks, and he admitted himself to a hospital in Rhode Island.

The owner released a statement via the NFL team's Twitter account following his hospital discharge:

"This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is. My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing important measures to avoid it themselves."

The Cardinals say Bidwill has not been around coaches, players or football staff since the team facilities shut down in March. He has been working remotely.