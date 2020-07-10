AZ Cardinals: Michael Bidwill tests Positive for COVID-19

article

The owner of the Arizona Cardinals football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to AZCardinals.com, "Bidwill has been traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks, where the team thinks he contracted the virus. When he developed symptoms, he went for a test that came back positive. Bidwill's doctor then recommended he admit himself to the hospital. His symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."

The Cardinals say Bidwill has not been around coaches, players or football staff since the team facilities shut down in March.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.