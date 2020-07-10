Expand / Collapse search

AZ Cardinals: Michael Bidwill tests Positive for COVID-19

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Owner/president Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals reacts on the field for the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (File photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The owner of the Arizona Cardinals football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to AZCardinals.com, "Bidwill has been traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks, where the team thinks he contracted the virus. When he developed symptoms, he went for a test that came back positive. Bidwill's doctor then recommended he admit himself to the hospital. His symptoms have subsided and Bidwill is expected to be released sometime this weekend."

The Cardinals say Bidwill has not been around coaches, players or football staff since the team facilities shut down in March.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.