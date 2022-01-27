Chicago Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as new head coach: report

The Chicago Bears are set to name Matt Eberflus as the team's next head coach, according to reports.

Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.

Indianapolis missed the playoffs at 9-8, closing with two straight losses when a win in either game would have clinched a postseason berth.

The hiring comes on the heels of the Bears introducing Ryan Poles as the team's new general manager.

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts on December 23, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Gett Expand

Poles, 36, was serving as the Kansas City Chief's executive director of player personnel.

"The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports," Poles said in a release. "It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.