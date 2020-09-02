Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

'If I die, I die:' Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has 'survival of the fittest' approach to COVID-19

Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Nfl
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he is taking a "survival of the fittest" personal approach to the coronavirus, even if it kills him.

In a recent interview on Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast, Cousins said, "If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Cousins also said that he does not believe face masks work in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also said that he tries to respect others' concerns about the virus.

Kirk Cousins says he thought phone call from President Trump was prank

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said he thought it was a prank at first when President Donald Trump reached out to congratulate him on Sunday’s win over the New York Giants.  

“If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?” Brandt asked Cousins.

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in," Cousins replied. "But I’m about a .000001.”

Cousins elaborated, “I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival of the fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Last week, eight Vikings players had presumed positive cases of COVID-19, but after another round of testing, the results came back negative.