Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

By Brian Mahoney
Updated 37 mins ago
Associated Press
The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Sept. 3, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season.

Nash, two-time MVP as the engineer of the high-scoring Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D’Antoni, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement.”

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on the staff as Nash’s lead assistant.

The Nets reached the postseason despite having Irving for only 20 games and Durant for none, but the two stars who came to Brooklyn together last summer are expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.

