Phoenix Suns to allow fans to return to games, starting with healthcare workers on Feb. 7

Officials with the Phoenix Suns say for the first time during the 2020-2021 season, fans will be allowed to watch the game in-person.

According to a statement released on Feb. 2, officials with the NBA team say they are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families to watch the team go against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 7.

"As the true MVPs of our community, we want to honor and thank our healthcare heroes for all they have done during these challenging times," said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley, in the statement.

Phoenix Suns officials say people can visit their website and follow the instructions to receive a one-time code to claim tickets via Ticketmaster. the seats are being offered as two-person or four-person, socially-distanced seating pods.

In addition, team officials say ticket presales for season ticket Members will begin on Feb. 4, for scheduled games beginning Feb. 8 and through the first half of the season that is scheduled to end on Mar. 4, while single-game tickets for non-members will go on sale on Feb. 5.

Special tickets for healthcare workers

https://www.nba.com/suns/HeroTickets

