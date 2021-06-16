Expand / Collapse search
Report: Chris Paul enters NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated just in
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix
DENVER, CO - JUNE 13: Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter of Phoenix's series-clinching 125-118 win at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has reportedly entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and his status for the Western Conference Finals is unknown.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported that Paul will be sidelined for "an indefinite period of time."

The Suns advanced to their first Western Conference Finals since 2010 after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

The Suns await their opponent in the conference finals as the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are tied 2-2 in their second-round playoff matchup.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

