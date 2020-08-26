Reports: University of Arizona coaching legend Lute Olson has died

article

According to media reports from Tucson, former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson has died.

FOX 10 sister station KOLD-TV in Tucson reported on Olson's death on the night of August 27. In the days prior to Olson's death, there are reports the former coach was in hospice care. No details about the 85-year-old's health were released.

The hall of fame coach suffered minor strokes in 2008 and 2019.

Olson coached the men's basketball team for 25 years, leading the Wildcats to five Final Four appearances and an NCAA championship in 1997.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.