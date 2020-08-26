Expand / Collapse search
Reports: University of Arizona coaching legend Lute Olson in hospice care

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
College Basketball
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

ANAHEIM, CA - DECEMBER 5: Head coach Lute Olson of the Arizona Wildcats looks on during the 11th annual John Wooden Classic against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arrowhead Pond on December 5, 2004 in Anaheim, California. Arizona won 68-64.

Expand

TUCSON, Ariz. - Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson is in hospice care, according to multiple reports.

No details about the 84-year-old's health have been released.

The hall of fame coach suffered minor strokes in 2008 and 2019.

Olson coached the men's basketball team for 25 years, leading the Wildcats to five Final Four appearances and an NCAA championship in 1997.

