Reports: University of Arizona coaching legend Lute Olson in hospice care

Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson is in hospice care, according to multiple reports.

No details about the 84-year-old's health have been released.

The hall of fame coach suffered minor strokes in 2008 and 2019.

Olson coached the men's basketball team for 25 years, leading the Wildcats to five Final Four appearances and an NCAA championship in 1997.

