Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Dust Advisory
from THU 5:21 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Suns top Mavericks to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble

Published 
Phoenix Suns
Associated Press
article

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.

Dario Saric scored 16 points and Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each added 15 for the Suns. They will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday.

Dallas was already locked into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the starters played limited minutes. Luka Doncic, who had averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the bubble, finished with 18 points in just over 13 minutes. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas’ 7-foot-4 reserve center, had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Phoenix shot 66% in the first half to take a 76-57 lead. Booker scored 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting before the break. Their biggest lead was 28 points.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play the Los Angeles Clippers next week in the playoffs.

Suns: Either season over or will be in a play-in game against Memphis on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports