Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots

By Brent Corrado and Ryan Gaydos
Updated 7 mins ago
NFL
Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, has announced he is leaving the team he has played his whole professional career with.

Brady, 42, posted a lengthy message on his social media accounts Tuesday morning, as NFL free agency ramps up, in which he paid tribute to Patriots fans, Bill Belichick, his head coach, and Robert Kraft, the team owner.

It's unclear where exactly Brady will head next, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been rumored as a favorite.

