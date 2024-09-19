Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 3

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals battle the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Cardinals-Lions game can be seen on FOX 10 Phoenix at 1:25 p.m. MST on Sept. 22. America's Game of the Week on FOX features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Dallas Cowboys.



We’re already into the third week of the NFL season, and after blowing out the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals are climbing up the FOX Sports’ power rankings.

In a battle of 1-1 teams, the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Lions are coming off a 20-16 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals-Lions game can be seen on FOX 10 Phoenix at 1:25 p.m. MST on Sept. 22.

Week 3 also features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Houston Texans at the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the week's best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the winless Baltimore Ravens visiting the inconsistent Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 5:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 1 p.m MST (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 1 p.m. MST (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 4:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 5:15 p.m. MST (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 9 a.m. MST on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.