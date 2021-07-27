2021 New York Auto Show canceled over coronavirus fears

2021 New York Auto Show canceled over coronavirus fears

The 2021 New York International Automobile Show that was rescheduled to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center later this month has been canceled. Organizers blame Covid-19 Delta variant cases and new coronavirus rules in New York City.

Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate

Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate

"In an effort to protect our staff, students, and the community, PXU has a good faith belief that following guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding mitigation strategies is imperative," the district said in a news release on Friday.