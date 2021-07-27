2021 New York Auto Show canceled over coronavirus fears
The 2021 New York International Automobile Show that was rescheduled to be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center later this month has been canceled. Organizers blame Covid-19 Delta variant cases and new coronavirus rules in New York City.
COVID-19: What to know about symptoms, the delta variant and vaccines
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccine rates are all increasing amid the spread of the delta variant. Here are some answers to common questions about the variant and the vaccines.
COVID-19 Delta variant symptoms: What we know and what to look for
Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about the Delta variant, its symptoms, characteristics and other things to watch for.
Banner once again instituting visitor restrictions at some facilities due to COVID-19
Dr. Marjorie Bessel says since July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 95 percent, and ventilator usage has increased by 300 percent.
Breakthrough COVID cases found among San Francisco hospital staff
Congregate settings such as schools, jails, and workplaces are also seeing new infections, so San Francisco General Hospital isn't unique.
CDC adds 16 countries to ‘very high’ COVID-19 risk list
The CDC has added 16 more countries to their highest level of COVID-19 risk for travelers as the delta variant continues to fuel cases around the world.
Delta COVID-19 variant is 'way more dangerous' than original strain, expert says
The delta variant may also progress quicker in hospitalized patients, one expert said.
Louisiana brings back statewide mask mandate amid delta-driven COVID-19 surge
Louisiana is reenacting a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents across all indoor locations, including schools and colleges.
Arizona doctor explains why 'vaccines work' amid COVID-19 delta variant surge
An Arizona doctor talks about how the COVID-19 vaccine is working, protecting those who might catch the virus from becoming hospitalized.
As delta variant surges, Fauci warns more 'pain and suffering' ahead
The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that more “pain and suffering” is ahead as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated.
Delta seems more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants, contagious as chicken pox, reports say
An internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by several news outlets warns that the COVID-19 delta variant could be more likely to produce severe illness and can spread as fast as chickenpox.
Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate
"In an effort to protect our staff, students, and the community, PXU has a good faith belief that following guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding mitigation strategies is imperative," the district said in a news release on Friday.
COVID-19 Delta variant is twice as contagious as other COVID-19 strains
The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rise, and experts say everyone, vaccinated or not, should take precaution.
COVID-19 delta variant as contagious as chickenpox, CDC internal docs warn
Internal CDC documents state that the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions.
Some Arizona city facilities again will have mask mandates
As the CDC released a state-wide new mask mandate for vaccinated and non-vaccinated, some Arizona cities started to follow.
Businesses split on mask-wearing requirements amid COVID-19 Delta variant surge
While some businesses are asking their visitors to wear masks, others say they will not enforce guidelines that are not considered to be law.
Delta variant viral load 1,000 times higher than original coronavirus strain
A recent study sheds light on why the delta variant is so much more contagious than the original novel coronavirus strain, which first infected much of the global population last year.
Maricopa County health experts expect the Delta Variant to increase in Arizona
The Delta Variant is causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona and across the country.
Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against delta variant
Pfizer shared limited data suggesting that a third dose of its original COVID-19 vaccine may “strongly” boost protection against the delta variant.
COVID-19 delta variant surge: How to tell if you’re in high-risk area
As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in the U.S., the CDC is now saying vaccinated people should wear masks again indoors in areas with high or substantial community transmission. Here’s how to find out which areas are considered high-risk.