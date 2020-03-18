Texas Roadhouse CEO foregoes salary for 1 year to pay workers amid coronavirus: reports
Texas Roadhouse CEO and founder Kent Taylor will give up his pay for the rest of the year so that the money can go to “front-line workers” amid an industry crunch due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, according to reports.
