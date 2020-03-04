COVID-19 minute: Chest tightness, anxiety and heart attack symptoms
Two common symptoms of coronavirus are chest tightness and shortness of breath. These can also be signs of other conditions, like anxiety or even a heart attack, which leaves many of you asking: how can I tell if my chest tightness is coronavirus or something else? Dr. Oz has the details.
What is plasma therapy and how can you help if you've recovered from coronavirus?
We've all been hearing rumblings about plasma therapy for coronavirus, but what is it exactly? Dr. Oz explains how it could change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., but there is still one major hurdle - finding recovered patients to donate plasma.
What you need to know about herd immunity during a global pandemic
With the coronavirus, flattening the curve, social distancing, and shelter in place are all terms we're now very familiar with. But there's one more you might start hearing a lot about: herd immunity. Dr. Oz has the details.
Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
Do you keep thinking about that cough you had in early January? What about your slight fever back in December? Turns out you're not alone. Many people are looking back on the last time they were sick, wondering if it was actually COVID-19. How do you know for sure? Dr. Oz reviews the facts.
Dr. Oz's COVID-19 minute
Dr. Mehmet Oz answers the most Googled coronavirus COVID-19 questions in this quick update.