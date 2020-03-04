COVID-19 minute: Chest tightness, anxiety and heart attack symptoms
Two common symptoms of coronavirus are chest tightness and shortness of breath. These can also be signs of other conditions, like anxiety or even a heart attack, which leaves many of you asking: how can I tell if my chest tightness is coronavirus or something else? Dr. Oz has the details.

Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
Do you keep thinking about that cough you had in early January? What about your slight fever back in December? Turns out you're not alone. Many people are looking back on the last time they were sick, wondering if it was actually COVID-19. How do you know for sure? Dr. Oz reviews the facts.