WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.

Newsmaker Sunday: David Schweikert

FOX 10's John Hook talks to Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about healthcare, the legislative session and President Trump. (7/9/17)