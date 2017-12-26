Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.
Free medical, dental care services offered at Phoenix Convention Center
While most people spent Christmas with their loved ones, many healthcare professionals and volunteers spent the holiday giving back to people in the community to help provide free dental and medical care.
Newsmaker Sunday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about healthcare, the legislative session and President Trump. (7/9/17)
Agency's report verifies whistleblowers' claims about Phoenix V-A
There's vindication for two Phoenix V-A Hospital whistleblowers who came forward with claims about potentially suicidal patients not receiving the proper care. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Whistleblower: Patient suicides are rising at the Phoenix V-A
FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
60K in Maricopa County left with 1 provider
In Arizona, nearly 60,000 people who registered for healthcare are about to run out of options. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.